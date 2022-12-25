Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Rams and Broncos meet in a Christmas Day matchup between two teams whose playoff hopes have disappeared.

The L.A. Rams host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium, but it's not the matchup the two teams thought it would be at the beginning of the season.

Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention , and are still searching for answers for 2023 after being plagued by injuries this year .

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner spent the better part of 10 seasons playing on the same side in Seattle and will face each other from opposite sidelines for the first time on Sunday.

via ESPN

While Wagner could never hit his friend, Wilson, in practice, a friendly debate existed.

“Everything was pretty much live, and the checks and going back and forth, all of that was full speed — but the hitting wasn’t," Wagner said with a grin. "You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him. So we’ll see.”

Wagner added, “When you see somebody for 10 years, you kind of know what they like and what they don’t like,” Wagner said. “But he’s evolved as a player, and especially as he moves there, there’s little things that he does differently. But at the end of the day, once you get going and start hitting and all that other stuff, it slows down, and the concepts that he likes and the things he likes to do will come to the surface, and (I'll) hopefully be able to help take advantage of those things.”

New Rams signal-caller Baker Mayfield will make his second start at home after joining the Rams and orchestrating a come-from-behind victory over the Raiders, while Wilson is back in action after missing last week in concussion protocol.

WHAT: Denver Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (71,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, 1:30 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Denver Broncos -1.5 (-138), Los Angeles Rams +1.5 (+115)

TOTAL: 36 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Broncos -163, Rams +138

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.