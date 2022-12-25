When Will Magic Play on Christmas Again?

The Orlando Magic hasn't played on Christmas since 2011. When will the team break its streak?

ORLANDO - The NBA has put coal in the Orlando Magic 's stocking for the 11th consecutive year, sidelining the team from Christmas Day action.

The last time the Magic suited up on Christmas was back in 2011, where Dwight Howard and Co. lost to Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2011 meeting was the final of four straight years on Christmas for the Magic, who faced the New Orleans Hornets in 2008 and a pair of playoff rematches against the Boston Celtics.

It's hard for a small market team with no contending aspirations to make the Christmas lineup, but with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner looking to lead the team for years to come, can the Magic return for Christmas soon?

“I [say] next year, but if not then for sure Year 3,” Banchero told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel . “Realistically, I’d say my third year.”

There are two ways for the Magic to get back into the schedule on Dec. 25. It's easy in theory, but harder in execution.

Building a playoff rivalry, like the Memphis Grizzlies have done with the Golden State Warriors, is a viable way to make the Christmas rotation. The Grizzlies drafted Ja Morant just four seasons ago and have made their way onto the Christmas stage.

The team could also draft Victor Wembanyama. That would help immensely. Wembanyama, the sure-fire No. 1 pick of next year's draft out of France, is already turning into a global superstar. Several international stars like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are headliners on Christmas Day, and there might be a chance that Wembanyama could join them as early as next year.

If Orlando can do either of those two things, you might be gathering your family around the TV and Christmas tree for a Magic game really soon.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.