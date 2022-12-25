ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

When Will Magic Play on Christmas Again?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xXHl_0juE6xqK00

The Orlando Magic hasn't played on Christmas since 2011. When will the team break its streak?

ORLANDO - The NBA has put coal in the Orlando Magic 's stocking for the 11th consecutive year, sidelining the team from Christmas Day action.

The last time the Magic suited up on Christmas was back in 2011, where Dwight Howard and Co. lost to Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2011 meeting was the final of four straight years on Christmas for the Magic, who faced the New Orleans Hornets in 2008 and a pair of playoff rematches against the Boston Celtics.

It's hard for a small market team with no contending aspirations to make the Christmas lineup, but with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner looking to lead the team for years to come, can the Magic return for Christmas soon?

“I [say] next year, but if not then for sure Year 3,” Banchero told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel . “Realistically, I’d say my third year.”

There are two ways for the Magic to get back into the schedule on Dec. 25. It's easy in theory, but harder in execution.

Building a playoff rivalry, like the Memphis Grizzlies have done with the Golden State Warriors, is a viable way to make the Christmas rotation. The Grizzlies drafted Ja Morant just four seasons ago and have made their way onto the Christmas stage.

The team could also draft Victor Wembanyama. That would help immensely. Wembanyama, the sure-fire No. 1 pick of next year's draft out of France, is already turning into a global superstar. Several international stars like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are headliners on Christmas Day, and there might be a chance that Wembanyama could join them as early as next year.

If Orlando can do either of those two things, you might be gathering your family around the TV and Christmas tree for a Magic game really soon.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
602
Followers
715
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy