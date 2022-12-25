Read full article on original website
Related
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
$7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
Give your heart a little rest in 2023
What sense can any of us make of life’s crazy twists and turns? In the winter of 1977, I was very, very surprisingly, accepted by a prestigious college. In the summer of 1977, I was very, very unsurprisingly unaccepted by that college. Very, very angry, I tore up the rejection letter, threw it...
Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005016/en/ NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Efforts Issuer: Colgate-Palmolive Company
Union blames Southwest’s old systems for mass cancellations
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has questions for Southwest Airlines after mass flight cancellations that have left tens of thousands of travelers stranded for days. The president of the union that represents Southwest’s pilots said he would welcome a congressional investigation, calling the debacle completely avoidable....
'Paws of War' charity hoping to bring rescued pup 'Kilo' to US with donors help
An Army sergeant serving in the Middle East reportedly nursed "Kilo" back to health after rescuing him from being euthanized. An unexpected reassignment split the pair up.
Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
(NEXSTAR) – Despite the worst of the winter weather being over by Tuesday, the travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines was far from over. As of Tuesday morning, 63% of the airline’s flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Another 8% were delayed. “This is the largest scale event...
Southwest cancels more flights this week, draws federal investigation
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most U.S....
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or [older] people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below. Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If...
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree
(WHNT) — Two men have been accused carrying out a “swatting spree” over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country and live-streamed police response. Kya Christian Nelson, 21, of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0