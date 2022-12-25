In 2022, several hip-hop artists had to perform on the biggest stage on Earth—the courtroom. Arguably, one of the most shocking criminal cases to happen this year was the YSL racketeering case against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 YSL codefendants. Thugger is still fighting his case, but Gunna was released after making a plea deal with prosecutors. This prompted critics to accuse the Atlanta rapper of snitching on Thug and other members of the YSL collective. However, Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, insisted that the Georgia-bred rapper didn't snitch and won't have to testify in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case. The YSL RICO trial is set to start on Jan. 9, 2023.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO