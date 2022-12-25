ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
wnynewsnow.com

Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Man

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the man, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
WUHF

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
2urbangirls.com

Multiple people arrested for looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, NY – Multiple people have been arrested for looting during the deadly snowstorm in the city of Buffalo. Multiple arrests have been made after looters struck during a powerful blizzard that buried Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend, authorities said. “I don’t know how these people can even live...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans

Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
