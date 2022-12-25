Read full article on original website
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban
The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
Mayor Brown: “No feud” with Poloncarz after disputes on city cleanup efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disconnect regarding snow removal in the City of Buffalo has two of Western New York’s most prominent elected officials at odds. County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo’s cleanup efforts “embarrassing” during his press conference an hour earlier, and said there’s a reason the County has had to step in. “The […]
Driving ban in Buffalo to be lifted at midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban will be replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through Western […]
Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the man, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Multiple people arrested for looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, NY – Multiple people have been arrested for looting during the deadly snowstorm in the city of Buffalo. Multiple arrests have been made after looters struck during a powerful blizzard that buried Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend, authorities said. “I don’t know how these people can even live...
Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans
Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
Buffalo mayor: Looters during blizzard are “lowest of the low”
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said multiple arrests have been made after people were found looting stores in the aftermath of the blizzard.
Amherst man arraigned on second-degree murder charge
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 34-year-old Om D. Samant of Amherst was arraigned Tuesday morning in Amherst Town Court on one count of second-degree murder.
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Video claiming to show Buffalo Walmart looting during blizzard is over two years old
Since Dec. 24, Buffalo, New York, and surrounding areas received over four feet of snow in some places. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the blizzard. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during the storm there were reports of looting in the city, and arrests were made, VERIFY partner station WGRZ reported.
