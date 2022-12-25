Read full article on original website
David Moorefield
3d ago
Story makes no sense as double homicide. Sounds like one of the victims was arrested! LOL. Wonder if anyone edits these stories before they are posted? Merry Christmas to everyone. 🎅
btw21.com
19-year-old man being sought for shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – A 19-year-old man is being sought by law enforcement for a shooting. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says Quayvon Tykece Foster of 305 East Harris Place Apartment A312 in Eden is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.
NC man accused of shooting, killing stepfather, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his stepfather. According to High Point Police Department, they were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got on the scene, they say they found […]
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police look for hit-and-run suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace in Greensboro are closed due to a hit-and-run. Greensboro police said someone drove into a utility pole there early Wednesday morning, downing power lines into the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the car that was involved empty.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets No Break From Murder And Death
The past few days have been a happy holiday for many Guilford County residents; however, the Sheriff’s Department had a busy weekend – with deputies spending much of the weekend dealing with conditions created by the intense winds, bitter cold and drunk drivers. In addition to all that,...
Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest. Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Meth, Adderall found during search of ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Iredell County, deputies say
HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged last week after drugs were found during a search of a “suspicious vehicle” in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was working the Harmony area around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, […]
WXII 12
Wanted man led deputies on chase, issued $409,500 bond
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man led deputies on a chase and received a $409,500 bond after a laundry list of charges. Randolph County deputies were searching for Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, for multiple outstanding warrants. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News.
wallstreetwindow.com
Cocaine Trafficker Arrested In Eden, North Carolina Is Sentenced To A Minimum of 175 Months
News Release: Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to a Minimum of 175 Months. In January of 2022 Reidsville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigators relayed information to Eden Narcotics Investigators that a high-level drug trafficker was possibly residing within the jurisdiction of Eden Police Department. Investigators with Eden and Reidsville worked an in depth, covert investigation and was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Espinoza Gomez (57) of 150 Nova Dr. Eden North Carolina.
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
WXII 12
Police chase involving stolen truck ends in crash, 3 arrested, troopers say
Three people involved in a police chase were arrested Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina troopers. State Highway Patrol said that the three people stole a rental truck in Rowan County. The rental truck had a tracker onboard, and troopers traced it to Yadkin County, where the suspects refused to...
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WXII 12
Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
WXII 12
Woman reported missing on Christmas day was found dead, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A missing woman was found dead and deputies are investigating her death. Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead Monday on Huffine Mill Road near the Urban Loop. Childress' mother reported her as missing on Christmas Day. Deputies say that...
Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
WXII 12
Authorities investigating a crash near I-85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle crash on I-73, near I-85 in High Point. Officials stated that it happened on mile marker 95 heading north. The ramp is closed near Exit 95 (I-85). Officials tell WXII 12 News that crews are...
