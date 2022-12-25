ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NESN

How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
