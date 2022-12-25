Read full article on original website
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
Mac Jones gave the lamest excuses for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been racking up a bunch of dirty plays in his young career and that continued in Week 16 when he dove at the legs of Bengals DB Eli Apple during a fumble return that was later ruled intentional grounding. The NFL should suspended...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed
The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout
Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Panthers fans react to Josh Norman's return
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman—bringing back their old friend to help gear up for an NFC South title. So, how do the team’s fans feel about the move?. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to the reunion.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NFL Insider To Andrew Whitworth: 'Get A Ring With The Bengals'
Cincinnati just lost starting right tackle La'el Collins for the season.
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
Alabama Arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Crimson Tide set to face No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on Saturday.
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
‘72 Dolphins return to the Super Bowl as Griese returns to beat Steelers in AFC Championship
Despite putting together a perfect 14-0 regular season, the Miami Dolphins found themselves having to board a plane and fly to Pittsburgh to play the 11-3 Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.
