5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Kevin Durant admits that even he does not understand the NBA's new transition take foul rule
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The NBA’s rulebook is constantly evolving, and one of the biggest changes this season...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen
A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday. And Ryan Clark is leading the charge. The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a...
76ers Sign NBA G League Standout After Win vs. Knicks
The 76ers added a new member to the roster on Monday.
Luka Doncic Made Funny Request After Record-Breaking Game
To say Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center would be a significant understatement. Doncic recorded a triple-double the likes of which the NBA had never seen in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. The fifth-year guard scored 60 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to lead Dallas to its fourth consecutive victory.
Has Luka Doncic Caught Up To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum In MVP Race?
Luka Doncic put on a historic performance Tuesday night, and it has some NBA fans believing the Mavericks star should be the league MVP. Dallas beat the New York Knicks, 126-121, in overtime at Americans Airlines Center behind its fifth-year guard’s remarkable stat line. Doncic scored 60 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.
MLB Rumors: Rich Hill Lands New Contract, But Not With Red Sox
The ageless wonder that is Rich Hill will move forward with his Major League Baseball career in the 2023 season. Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed on one-year, $8 million contract Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill, who will turn 43 years old less than three weeks before Opening Day, is now in line to play the 19th campaign of his very respectable big-league tenure.
