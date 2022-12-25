Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
TCU football star puts Michigan on notice ahead of CFP Semifinal
TCU football is preparing for their CFP Semifinal against Michigan on Saturday, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. This Horned Frogs team has defied all the odds in 2022 and will be looking to do so again here, but it won’t be easy. The Wolverines are an elite group and very strong defensively. But, center Steve Avila, who is also a draft prospect, believes TCU should have no problems handling their physicality.
Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day
J.J. McCarthy is now the face of the Michigan football program. But before he arrived in Ann Arbor, the talented quarterback was recruited by several other top programs around the country — including Ohio State. Ultimately, Ryan Day elected to go with another quarterback option in the 2021 class.
MLive.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
chatsports.com
Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan
Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
Sherrone Moore On Michigan: 'I'm In No Rush To Leave This Place'
He's one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football, and Michigan fans are hoping that he remains in Ann Arbor for a very, very long time. Sherrone Moore is in his fifth year as part of Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan, and he's become one of the hottest names for head coaching vacancies around college football. As the offensive line coach, he's responsible for developing the top o-line in the country in back-to-back seasons - with the Wolverines becoming the first program to win the Joe Moore award in consecutive seasons. In addition to his work with the offensive line, Moore also took on the role as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 - sharing that responsibility with quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.
WXYZ
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on air, online
(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend. If you're not traveling out to Glendale, Arizona, then you'll likely want to catch the game on TV, online or on the radio.
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
University of Michigan ranks among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into
(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has ranked on a list of the top 100 hardest colleges to get into in the United States, according to a Niche study.Niche, a website with in-depth reviews of schools and colleges throughout the United States based on reviews and data, released its 2023 list of the hardest colleges to get into, which ranks private and public 4-year universities.The University of Michigan ranked No. 61. on the list.In addition to this, Hillsdale College also made the list, ranking at No. 91. The top ten hardest colleges to get into, according to the list, are:Harvard UniversityStanford UniversityPrinceton UniversityCalifornia Institute of TechnologyYale UniversityMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyUniversity of ChicagoColumbia UniversityDuke UniversityBrown University To view the full list, visit here.
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
Eater
Detroit’s Dining Experts Share Their Best Meals of 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: One of [my favorite meals this year] was definitely dining in at Michigan & Trumbull. I met up with a friend who has been living overseas, and to see her face when she tasted their perfectly Midwest ranch dressing was priceless. The pizza there just gets better and better, and I learned in 2022 that chef Nate is also fantastic at making cooked carrots taste amazing.
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
Eater
Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
Detroit: Where The Tow Truck Drivers Are Packing Heat
I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.
Buddy's Pizza ranks among the top 50 pizza places in the world
Italy may the birthplace of pizza, but you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to taste some of the best pizza in the world, a new ranking says — in fact, all you need to do is make your way to Metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
It's been 109 years since the first train departed Detroit's Michigan Central Station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than 100 years after Michigan Central Station opened, the historic train depot is awaiting its grand reopening, this time as an innovation hub for Ford Motor Co. The building that the automaker has been working on since 2018 has a history full of ups, downs,...
A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect
Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
