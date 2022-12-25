ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard

As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter

There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
ROCHESTER, NY
104.5 The Team

Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo

Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Death Toll Hits 37 in ‘Horrendous’ Winter Storm

Last weekend's winter storm killed at least 37 people nationwide, with 25 found dead in New York's Erie County alone, according to officials.In an interview with CNN, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz blamed the unusually high number of deaths on difficult conditions that made it hard to rescue people trapped in the snow. While the western New York county, which includes Buffalo, is familiar with winter storms, the weekend’s storm included snow that created “blinding views” that Poloncarz called “horrenodus’ and “the worst conditions that any of us have ever seen.” After the storm, rescuers found people dead in their cars or on the street.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) echoed Poloncarz’s description in an interview with CNN, calling it the “most devastating storm” Buffalo has ever experienced. Erie County remains under a driving ban through Monday, and National Guard soldiers have deployed to the city.Read it at CNN
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE

