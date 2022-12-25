MINNEAPOLIS -- This winter, residents and activists are calling on the state's largest city to stop clearing out homeless encampments. It comes a day before the city of Minneapolis plans to close an encampment outside the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis."All we really want is a little bit of an extension to get our things out of here," camp resident Nate said.The camp sits on city property. The city said Monday that approximately 10 current residents were given a week's notice to vacate by Dec. 28. It said it chose the date because that's when more shelters had available beds.Charles...

