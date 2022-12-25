Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
Wendy's House of Soul leaving Harrison neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — Since 2019, Wendy's House of Soul on Glenwood Avenue in north Minneapolis has served one-of-a-kind meals made from the soul, and as a place for community conversations. Even through tragedy and tough times, she's welcomed the community into her store. "The Harrison neighborhood has been amazing," said...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Residents, activists call on City of Minneapolis to stop clearing homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS -- This winter, residents and activists are calling on the state's largest city to stop clearing out homeless encampments. It comes a day before the city of Minneapolis plans to close an encampment outside the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis."All we really want is a little bit of an extension to get our things out of here," camp resident Nate said.The camp sits on city property. The city said Monday that approximately 10 current residents were given a week's notice to vacate by Dec. 28. It said it chose the date because that's when more shelters had available beds.Charles...
Police: Inver Grove Heights bank robbers restrained employees with zip ties
Two employees of Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights were restrained with zip ties during a robbery last week, according to police. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department said two suspects robbed the bank shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The suspects left the scene in a Buck...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
Minneapolis artist's trailer stolen, with about 100 of her pieces of art still inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman says years of work were taken from her after her art trailer was stolen during a recent snowstorm. A long-time artist, Anna Metcalfe said thieves took her trailer out of her driveway."I took a pottery class when I was in high school actually, at a local community college where I grew up, and just completely fell in love with it," Metcalfe said. Metcalfe never imagined that art could turn into a career. But in a sense, that's what happened. She calls herself a public engagement artist, and one of her biggest projects was loading up...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
fox9.com
Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday
(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified
The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
