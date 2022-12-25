Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area
The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
Fox 19
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is missing in Mexico, and his family is desperate for his return. Jose Gutierrez received his masters from Miami University and works for a Cincinnati-based firm as an architect. He was last seen domestically at CVG Airport, from which he departed on Dec....
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at SR129 and bypass 4 in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway at Turfway and Houston in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, at Turfway and Houston in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on US 27 southbound in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 1800 US 27 southbound in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
Fox 19
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older copper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
WLWT 5
One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
I-275 in Colerain Township reopened after a multiple injury crash
NORTHGATE, Ohio — UPDATE:. Westbound I-275 has reopened after a lengthy closing due to a crash with multiple injuries, Tuesday morning. WLWT is working to find more information on the injuries. All traffic in the area should be returning to normal. Police have closed a section of westbound I-275...
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
