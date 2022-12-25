ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area

The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older copper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
Community Policy