Hartford, CT

4 injured in 3 Christmas Day shootings in Hartford

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were injured in three separate shootings Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police.

The first happened at about 1 a.m. near Allyn Street, according to authorities. A man in his 30s was found at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Then, at about 4:30 a.m., police responded to the area of 93 Chadwick St. after hearing that two people had been shot. A man and woman, both in their 30s, were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Within 10 minutes, police were called to Hartford Hospital after hearing that a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound had arrived. The man is listed in critical, but stable condition, according to police. Authorities are working to find out where the man was shot.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the police.

