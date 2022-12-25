ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump spreads holiday jeers with Truth Social rant directed at ‘Radical Left Marxists,’ ‘Department of Injustice’

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

‘Twas the night before Christmas at Mar-a-Lago and not a creature was stirring — except for the former president, who was ranting.

Donald Trump expressed his version of goodwill to all in a Christmas Eve posting on his Truth Social platform , directing tidings to the “Radical Left Marxists,” the “Department of Injustice,” and the “LameStream Media.”

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special ​’​Prosecutor​’​ who, together with his wife and family, HATES ​’​Trump​’​ more than any other person on earth​,” he said in a series of Christmas messages.

“LOVE TO ALL!​” he added bizarrely. ​

Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve greeting to those who he’s not a fan of.

On Christmas morning, he continued to spread the holiday jeer.

“On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration,” he wrote in a posting Sunday.

“We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the ‘horror show’ that that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before,” Trump said, adding “The USA is dying from within!!!”

Christmas morning at his Florida resort was a time of reflection for the former president.

The House select committee in its final report blamed former President Donald Trump for instigating the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
AP

“Just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day ​’​miracle​’​), and we weren’t the laughing stock of the World​,” he wrote before going into all-caps mode.​

“​TODAY, LIKE NEVER BEFORE, WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!​” he said in holiday wishes to the nation. ​

For Trump ​ on Christmas Eve​, there were no visions of sugar plums dancing in his head, just ​the nagging reminder ​that the House select committee ​wrapped up its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot ​by blaming him for the violence in its final report .

A mob of pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Getty Images

“The Unselect Committee’s January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years​,” he said in a Christmas Eve message, continuing to claim he won the 2020 election and absolving himself of guilt for Jan. 6.

“I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!​” he said. ​

Put up or Shut Up!
3d ago

Stay tuned to Truth Social for another episode of Daffy Donald as he tries to fight off lawsuits for things he brought upon himself, such as lying about the election and stealing White House documents. So, get your popcorn ready!

Question Mark?
3d ago

God damn it with this Marxist crap. 95% of Republicans that use that word don't even know what it means. They seem to think that Marxism, Socialism and communism mean the same thing and are interchangeable.

Sarah Padilla
3d ago

Blah, blah, blah......this is why you weren't re-elected. You never do anything wrong. Your three wives alone would beg to differ.🤦‍♀️

