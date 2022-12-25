ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Johnson, Mike Lee blast GOP colleagues for voting to approve $1.7T spending bill

By Mark Moore
 3 days ago

Two Republicans senators have blasted fellow party members for voting to approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week to avert a government shutdown.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) slammed Senate GOP leadership for not waiting until the new year when Republicans will assume control of the House of Representatives and have more leverage to negotiate.

“The arrogance of our [Senate GOP] leadership who said, ‘We know better than House members. We’re going to pass this. We’ll get religion next year when it comes to fiscal sanity,’” he told John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired on his WABC 770 AM radio show on Sunday.

“I’m not buying it. Unfortunately, our supporters aren’t going to buy it either.”

Johnson — who voted against the massive spending package last Thursday — was among the Senate Republicans who had urged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay the voting on the bill.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who like Johnson was among the 29 Republicans voting against it, also blamed McConnell other GOP leaders in the chamber for caving.

The Senators blasted Mitch McConnell.
“Our party leadership turned on Republican voters, turned on the Republican base, turned on most Republican senators,” Lee told Catsimatidis. “It has happened before, but this is one too many times. For me, this is the final straw.”

“As Republicans scratch their heads over their disappointing midterms, they ought to consider that voters don’t see much of a defining difference with Democrats,” he added.

While Republicans gained a narrow majority in the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Democrats retained control of the Senate. ​​

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in the running to become speaker, ​had been lobbying for stopgap funding to continue until Jan. 3 when Republican lawmakers take control of the chamber.

After it cleared the House in a largely party line 225-201 vote last Friday, McCarthy assailed Democrats for pushing through the more than 4,000 page bill, calling it one of the “most shameful acts I’ve seen in this body.”

Johnson also criticized the Senate Republicans who voted for the omnibus bill because it contained $858 billion in defense spending — a 9.7% increase from the year before.

The House and the Senate approved a $1.7 trillion spending package last week.
“What was so disconcerting was the whistling-past-the-graveyard nature of the debate,” he told Catsimatidis. “We are over $31 trillion in debt. There is no end in sight. The only rationale for Republicans to vote for this … is that we got what we wanted in defense spending … [However] because of the 40-year-high inflation, the $858 billion they secured in this omnibus is really only worth $750 billion in pre-Biden administration dollars​.”

DaninMichigan
2d ago

disgusted, passing a 4,000 plus page bill without reading it. vote these people out if not willing to do their due diligence.

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
