Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
One dies in Chambers County car crash
On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash – which...
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County
A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Teenage Driver Dies in Elmore County Crash
A teenager from Tallassee has died after being involved in a two-car crash in Elmore County. State troopers say the 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that hit another car head-on at around 5:25PM Monday. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died. The driver...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
Authorities identify the second victim in deadly Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Authorities have […]
WSFA
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
‘He was my everything’: Montgomery 14-year-old dies 2 days after he was shot in the head
Friends and family are mourning the death of a well-loved Montgomery high school athlete who died Wednesday, two days after he was shot in the head. Deanthony Vickers, affectionately known as D.J., was walking from his girlfriend’s house to his cousin’s house on Monday when someone pulled up and started shooting.
WTVM
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. On December 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call on Forrest Road near Gleason Avenue. Upon arrival, officials found one person injured with gunshot wounds. It’s unknown at this time if a...
alabamanews.net
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 8PM at Prattville Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be Friday morning at 11 at CenterPoint Church, with burial at Rawlinson Cemetery. Sedinger had...
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WSFA
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
WTVM
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
WSFA
ALEA secretary reacts after death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in from state law enforcement in the hours after confirmation of the death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor reacted to the news Tuesday...
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
Comments / 0