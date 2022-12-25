SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and its volunteers would like to thank all those individuals that supported this year’s Hearts of Hope campaign. The Hearts of Hope campaign is an opportunity to remember and honor loved ones, friends, or co-workers in a very special way, while supporting Springfield Hospital. Individuals who contribute $15 or more have a handmade heart ornament placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree. Each ornament has the name of an individual that the donor wishes to remember or honor. Over 250 ornaments were on display at the hospital. All the ornaments have now been sent to the donors or their honorees so they may display them in their homes.

