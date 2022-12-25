Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Schist & Giggles
Of my many interests, Mother Nature ranks at the top. Ever since I was a kid I’ve always picked up bird nests or feathers I found. I have a few feathers I’ve kept, along with a few bird nests. The question has always been how to display them. They are ephemeral at best.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library receives ARSL grant
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has been awarded $8580 by the Association of Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) to increase its role as an active and intentional participant in building community resilience. The library’s mission includes serving as the heart of the town, connecting people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds in order to transform lives. The ARSL Sustainable & Resilient New England Libraries Grant will allow the library to provide more of these vital services to the community.
WCAX
Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last year...
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Honors Employees with Putnam Awards
BENNINGTON, Vt—Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) leaders and staff gathered last month to honor employees for their service to the organization's mission. One award every year is presented for each of the organization's five core values: quality, empathy, safety, teamwork, and stewardship. The employees who received the awards are noted standard bearers and role models within the organization.
vermontjournal.com
Chester reviews DOI and greenhouse agreement
CHESTER, Vt. – The Dec. 21 Chester Selectboard meeting was spent discussing the newly drafted license agreement between the town and the Chester Community Greenhouse and Garden club, the drafted Chester Declaration of Inclusion, the remaining part of the 2023 general fund budget review, and other topics. While reviewing...
vermontjournal.com
Full online edition: The Shopper 12-28-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Happy New Year! 2022 End of the Year Review; Rockingham appoints Gary Fox as Interim Zoning Administrator; The Discuss Neighborhood Development program targets housing crisis; and Edgar May gives Springfield first graders the First Fins swim lessons.
Brattleboro Retreat to lease closed retirement home to host traveling workers
The state’s largest psychiatric hospital will accommodate visiting doctors and nurses at the former Holton Home assisted living facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro Retreat to lease closed retirement home to host traveling workers.
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill
“I called into the emergency department — and I have some friends in there — and said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about,” the hospital worker recalled. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
vermontjournal.com
Thanks to our 2022 Hearts of Hope donors
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and its volunteers would like to thank all those individuals that supported this year’s Hearts of Hope campaign. The Hearts of Hope campaign is an opportunity to remember and honor loved ones, friends, or co-workers in a very special way, while supporting Springfield Hospital. Individuals who contribute $15 or more have a handmade heart ornament placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree. Each ornament has the name of an individual that the donor wishes to remember or honor. Over 250 ornaments were on display at the hospital. All the ornaments have now been sent to the donors or their honorees so they may display them in their homes.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
WCAX
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power. I spoke to one family who did their best to keep up the Christmas spirit and said the community has been there every step of the way to help. Robert...
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
vermontjournal.com
DNA test results meet the family tree
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will meet on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Library and over zoom. This meeting’s focus will be on DNA test results coupled with family trees. DNA testing companies are heavily promoting their...
vermontjournal.com
Charlestown Boys Basketball
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The middle school basketball season has opened up with some good playing teams in our ‘Connecticut Valley Region’. One of these teams is the Charlestown, N.H. “Forts”. There are twelve energetic, focused, and hard playing players on the 2022-23 team. “The season started off with a couple of bumps, but, has brought home a very nice win this past Tuesday evening”, said Coach Smokey Aumand.
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
Comments / 0