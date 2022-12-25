ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in Christmas Eve mobile home fire

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was found dead and another suffered smoke inhalation at a mobile home fire Saturday evening, according to Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched at 5:17 p.m. found heavy fire to the front of the home on East Brundage Lane between Fairfax and Sterling Roads, according to a release from the department. The first crew on scene confirmed someone was inside and were backed up by other crews that arrived to help search the home and extinguish the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 5:30 p.m., according to the release, and a person was found dead inside. Another person was treated on scene then taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, the release said.

The home did not have a working smoke alarm, according to the release. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

