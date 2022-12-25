Emotions were running high on Saturday for several Las Vegas Raiders players. The frustration of this season has clearly worn out several key players on the Raiders’ roster. It’s no secret that quarterback Derek Carr has struggled mightily this month, with the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighting his shortcomings on a national stage. Obviously, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that head coach Josh McDaniels has to also be frustrated by now. The question is, did the coach inadvertently throw his quarterback under the bus on Monday?

2 DAYS AGO