Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Spun

Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Did Josh McDaniels Inadvertently Throw Derek Carr Under The Bus?

Emotions were running high on Saturday for several Las Vegas Raiders players. The frustration of this season has clearly worn out several key players on the Raiders’ roster. It’s no secret that quarterback Derek Carr has struggled mightily this month, with the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighting his shortcomings on a national stage. Obviously, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that head coach Josh McDaniels has to also be frustrated by now. The question is, did the coach inadvertently throw his quarterback under the bus on Monday?
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
The Spun

Why The Raiders Likely Benched Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham to close out their 2022 season. Carr has $40.4 million guaranteed if he can't pass a physical this offseason. It appears the Raiders may be trying to preserve his health so they can part ways with him before the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Derek Carr, Raiders News

With two games remaining in the regular season, the 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr. The news is stunning. Since his rookie season in 2014, Carr has only missed two regular season games, none since 2017. Jarrett Stidham will take over for the three-time Pro Bowler...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for these two teams

Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the NFL next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece

Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...

