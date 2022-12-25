Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says
The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay. Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England,...
Josh McDaniels does not blame Josh Jacobs for frustrations, Raiders 'have to throw the ball better'
Frustrations boiled over following the Raiders latest collapse. This one coming in Pittsburgh where the offense once again couldn’t score in the second half and blew their one-score lead. No one expressed their frustrations quite as strongly as Josh Jacobs who had been carrying this team much of the...
Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
Yardbarker
Did Josh McDaniels Inadvertently Throw Derek Carr Under The Bus?
Emotions were running high on Saturday for several Las Vegas Raiders players. The frustration of this season has clearly worn out several key players on the Raiders’ roster. It’s no secret that quarterback Derek Carr has struggled mightily this month, with the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighting his shortcomings on a national stage. Obviously, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that head coach Josh McDaniels has to also be frustrated by now. The question is, did the coach inadvertently throw his quarterback under the bus on Monday?
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Browns expected to retain Kevin Stefanski; could tweak coaching staff and offensive scheme
CLEVELAND — With their 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns officially clinched their second consecutive losing season and were eliminated from postseason contention. But according to one report that came out prior to the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski's job is safe. Ahead...
Yardbarker
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Why The Raiders Likely Benched Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham to close out their 2022 season. Carr has $40.4 million guaranteed if he can't pass a physical this offseason. It appears the Raiders may be trying to preserve his health so they can part ways with him before the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Derek Carr, Raiders News
With two games remaining in the regular season, the 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr. The news is stunning. Since his rookie season in 2014, Carr has only missed two regular season games, none since 2017. Jarrett Stidham will take over for the three-time Pro Bowler...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for these two teams
Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the NFL next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Wonders Whether LeBron James Will Be A Worse NBA Team Owner Than Michael Jordan
You can't be great at everything in life and Michael Jordan is a great example of that. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but just because you are great at playing basketball, it doesn't mean you're good at running the whole operation. If his...
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
