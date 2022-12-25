ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

ABC7 Chicago

2nd earthquake in 2 weeks jolts Northern California's Humboldt County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Northern California on New Year's Day, striking in the same area where a tremor killed two people and caused major damage less than two weeks ago, authorities said. Sunday's earthquake occurred at 10:35 a.m. and its epicenter was pinpointed nine miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

