Christmas Day Skate canceled at RiverScape due to frigid temps

DAYTON — The region’s largest outdoor ice skating rink will be closed on Christmas Day due to frigid temperatures.

Every year RiverScape MetroPark hosts “Christmas Day Skate” on Dec. 25 from 1-5 p.m. where families can skate to holiday music under the pavilion.

The tradition had to be canceled this year as temperatures will feel below zero, a spokesperson said.

All other MetroParks facilities are closed for the holiday.

Visit www.metroparks.org/alerts for more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group