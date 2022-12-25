ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, one person was killed in a crash on Mooresville Rd. near Stewart Ln. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA),...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Man Killed in Christmas Eve Crash

A head-on collision in Marshall County claimed the life of a DeKalb County man early Saturday evening. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers responded to a head-on collision on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, around four miles north of Albertville, 7:20 that evening. Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne was fatally injured when the GMC van that he was driving collided with a GMC 1500 pickup.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
MOORESVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 27  fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E.  Arrests   December 27  Aycock, Desmond K; 26  theft of property  criminal trespassing  Ford, Montero J; 30  theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution  Hopson, Charles G; 52  harassment  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.

Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

