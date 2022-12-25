Read full article on original website
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
Fort Payne Man Killed in Christmas Eve Crash
A head-on collision in Marshall County claimed the life of a DeKalb County man early Saturday evening. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers responded to a head-on collision on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, around four miles north of Albertville, 7:20 that evening. Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne was fatally injured when the GMC van that he was driving collided with a GMC 1500 pickup.
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
Alabama man killed, two others injured in Christmas Eve head-on collision
Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 27 fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E. Arrests December 27 Aycock, Desmond K; 26 theft of property criminal trespassing Ford, Montero J; 30 theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution Hopson, Charles G; 52 harassment Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Man found guilty on lesser charge in 2020 fatal brawl
A Marshall County jury returned its verdict earlier this month and found Andrew Norwood guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
Two men critically injured in Huntsville house fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a house fire which HEMSI said critically injured two people on Sunday night.
Shooting leaves one man dead, another in jail charged with murder, Alabama police say
A shooting Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood left one man dead another in jail for his murder. Gadsden, Alabama, police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:18 p.m. Monday on Morningview Drive. Police arrived and found Michael Martin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They arrested Robert Wilson, 30,...
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Fatal Marshall County Wreck. Updated: 11 hours ago. One person was killed, and two others injured, after a fatal wreck in Marshall...
