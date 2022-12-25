How to Get Today's Top Cybersecurity Certifications

Over the past few years, cybersecurity has become a bigger issue for small-business owners. Cyber attacks could cost you huge amounts of money , no matter how big your business is. But hiring a cybersecurity or IT team isn't in the budget for all businesses. Instead, it might be more cost-effective to add cybersecurity to your own list of skills. With The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle , you'll have a central hub to study to earn some of today's leading cybersecurity certifications.

This massive bundle includes 26 courses and, yes, that means it covers 26 different cybersecurity exams. With exams from Microsoft, CompTIA, CISSP, Cisco, CertNexus, and many more leading organizations represented, it's one of the best resources you'll find for taking your cybersecurity skills to the next level. Each course is presented by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplace in online learning for nearly two decades. They've helped students in 120 countries learn in-demand tech skills, and are even trusted by Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 organizations to help employees keep their skills up to date.

The bundle casts an extremely wide net when it comes to security, covering cloud security, network security, system security, mobile security, penetration testing, first response, and much more. Some of the exam highlights you'll cover include:

CertNexus CyberSec First Responder (CFR-310)

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Fundamentals (PCCSA)

(ISC) CISSP

NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks

CompTIA Security+ (SYO-601)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500)

Get a comprehensive cybersecurity education that will help you protect your business. Right now, The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle is on sale for just $79 for a limited time.

