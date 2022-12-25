Pictured from left is Laura Robson, Evie Dowd, Josie Calhoun, Elly Dowd and Madeline Branch. NC Cooperative Extension recognized the youth in our local 4-H program for their hard work over the past year at the 4-H Achievement Night held on Nov. 16, 2022. 4-H is America’s largest youth organization that gives young people ages 5-18 opportunities to build character and strengthen life skills. Laura Robson and Alyna Rutt were recognized for their outstanding 4-H Project Record Books. This project encompasses everything a 4-H’er has done in the previous year and also includes activities outside of 4-H while focusing on a certain subject area. It provides the opportunity to develop writing and organizational skills.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO