Mount Airy News
Recognition of Surry County 4-H members and volunteers
Pictured from left is Laura Robson, Evie Dowd, Josie Calhoun, Elly Dowd and Madeline Branch. NC Cooperative Extension recognized the youth in our local 4-H program for their hard work over the past year at the 4-H Achievement Night held on Nov. 16, 2022. 4-H is America’s largest youth organization that gives young people ages 5-18 opportunities to build character and strengthen life skills. Laura Robson and Alyna Rutt were recognized for their outstanding 4-H Project Record Books. This project encompasses everything a 4-H’er has done in the previous year and also includes activities outside of 4-H while focusing on a certain subject area. It provides the opportunity to develop writing and organizational skills.
Mount Airy News
Ararat Ruritans to celebrate 70th year
ARARAT, Va. — It’s rare when an organization can exist for 70 years, and the Ararat Ruritan Club will be commemorating that milestone with a special event next week. It will be held on Jan. 7 at the club building, located on Ararat Highway not far from the North Carolina border.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Eric James Nichols, 36, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury;. • Javier Hernandez Rosa, 26, a Hispanic male...
