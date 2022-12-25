What If the NHL Renamed Its Awards?

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens gave their picks for new NHL award names after the NBA recently rebranded theirs. Where does Gretzky go?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week, the NBA renamed its awards after contemporary players, including the MVP honor becoming the Michael Jordan Trophy. Whether the NHL should follow the NBA's lead is another debate in itself, but what if they do?

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens went through the NHL awards and gave their picks for new names on the Dec. 13 edition of The Hockey News Podcast . But first off, they had to settle the "Gretzky problem," because they could only pick one award to name in his honor despite him winning so many during his career. Which one did they choose?