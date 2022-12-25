ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton rewore a green Alexander McQueen coat dress for the royal family's Christmas celebrations in Sandringham

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rl2C8_0juDzR5H00

Kate Middleton re-wore a green Alexander McQueen coat dress to Christmas celebrations with the royal family.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images ; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

  • Kate Middleton wore an olive green Alexander McQueen coat dress for Christmas with the royal family.
  • She accessorized with a matching fascinator, brown boots, and gold earrings.
  • The Princess of Wales previously wore the coat dress while visiting Bradford City Hall in 2020.

Kate Middleton rewore a green Alexander McQueen coat dress from 2020 to the royal family's Christmas morning church service in Sandringham on Sunday, Metro reported .

She paired the dress with a wide-brimmed hat in a matching green shade, as well as brown boots, brown gloves, and dangling gold earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHD3b_0juDzR5H00
The Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

For the first time, all three of Prince William and Kate's children attended the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. William, Prince George, and Prince Louis coordinated in navy, while Charlotte wore burgundy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VfjD_0juDzR5H00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children on Christmas Day in 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, who often recycles her outfits with different hairstyles and accessories , previously wore the coat dress while visiting Bradford City Hall in January 2020. Back then, she accessorized with black stilettos, a black purse, and green-and-gold earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWrmb_0juDzR5H00
Kate Middleton visits Bradford City Hall on January 15, 2020 in Bradford, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal family members spend Christmas at their Sandringham Estate every year. This year marks the royals' first Christmas without the Queen since her death in September at the age of 96 .

