Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
UPMATTERS
Kentucky Great Tyler Ulis to Join John Calipari’s Staff, per Report
The 2016 SEC Player of the Year was severely injured in a car crash in February. View the original article to see embedded media. A beloved former Kentucky basketball star is coming home. Former Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis, a key cog on Kentucky’s legendary 38-1 team from 2014-15, who went...
UPMATTERS
Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey
The Cleveland forward weighed in on an ongoing debate among Cavs fans. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
UPMATTERS
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Suns-Grizzlies matchup. The Grizzlies are solid home favorites. The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will...
UPMATTERS
Doncic Asks for ‘Recovery Beer’ After Instant Classic Comeback
The Mavericks’ star guard made NBA history on Tuesday … then followed up with an all-time quote. View the original article to see embedded media. Luka Dončić made NBA history in dazzling fashion on Tuesday. The Mavericks guard became the first player in NBA history to...
UPMATTERS
Dončić Records Historic 60-Point Triple-Double in Epic Comeback
It was an all-time performance for Doncic, who willed Dallas to a memorable win vs. New York on Tuesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since his debut at 19 years old, Luka Dončić has found new ways to amaze NBA fans on a near nightly basis. But Dončić—or any NBA player in history, for that matter—had never pulled off what he was able to to during Tuesday night’s 126–121 overtime win over the Knicks.
UPMATTERS
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
UPMATTERS
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk
The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts. View the original article to see embedded media. Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can expect a hefty fine this week for tearing into officials after his team’s loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Brooks had a major issue with the officiating and specifically cited Klay Thompson’s aggressively taunting him and said referees allowed him to do it.
UPMATTERS
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling
The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
UPMATTERS
LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time
The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
UPMATTERS
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
UPMATTERS
NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks
Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
UPMATTERS
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
UPMATTERS
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Announces Engagement on Christmas Night
The Boston guard had some fun with fans when sharing his special announcement Sunday night. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared a special post on social media Christmas night, announcing he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum. However, the Boston star scared some fans by his tweets late Sunday...
UPMATTERS
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
UPMATTERS
Jaguars-Texans Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jaguars are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Texans in Week 17. Houston won the first matchup earlier this season. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-8) head to the Lone Star State to face the last-place Texans (2-12-1) in Week 17. Houston won the first divisional matchup this season in Week 5, 13-6, and covered the spread.
UPMATTERS
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
UPMATTERS
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
UPMATTERS
Brady Not Contemplating Retirement, Will Take Time on Decision
The 45-year-old said he isn’t focused on his new career move with the Bucs still in the playoff hunt. Tom Brady made waves at the end of the 2022 NFL season when he announced his retirement, only to reverse course and reveal that he was returning to the Buccaneers for another year. Now with that year almost at an end, the football world is anxiously awaiting to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champion will decide to do this upcoming offseason.
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Rankings: Team Defenses
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys should feast on a rookie quarterback. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
UPMATTERS
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year
The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
Comments / 0