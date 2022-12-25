ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Great Tyler Ulis to Join John Calipari’s Staff, per Report

The 2016 SEC Player of the Year was severely injured in a car crash in February. View the original article to see embedded media. A beloved former Kentucky basketball star is coming home. Former Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis, a key cog on Kentucky’s legendary 38-1 team from 2014-15, who went...
LEXINGTON, KY
Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey

The Cleveland forward weighed in on an ongoing debate among Cavs fans. View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
CLEVELAND, OH
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Suns-Grizzlies matchup. The Grizzlies are solid home favorites. The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will...
MEMPHIS, TN
Doncic Asks for ‘Recovery Beer’ After Instant Classic Comeback

The Mavericks’ star guard made NBA history on Tuesday … then followed up with an all-time quote. View the original article to see embedded media. Luka Dončić made NBA history in dazzling fashion on Tuesday. The Mavericks guard became the first player in NBA history to...
DALLAS, TX
Dončić Records Historic 60-Point Triple-Double in Epic Comeback

It was an all-time performance for Doncic, who willed Dallas to a memorable win vs. New York on Tuesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since his debut at 19 years old, Luka Dončić has found new ways to amaze NBA fans on a near nightly basis. But Dončić—or any NBA player in history, for that matter—had never pulled off what he was able to to during Tuesday night’s 126–121 overtime win over the Knicks.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report

Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk

The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts. View the original article to see embedded media. Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can expect a hefty fine this week for tearing into officials after his team’s loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Brooks had a major issue with the officiating and specifically cited Klay Thompson’s aggressively taunting him and said referees allowed him to do it.
MEMPHIS, TN
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling

The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time

The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
DALLAS, TX
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start

It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks

Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
DALLAS, TX
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson

The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
DENVER, CO
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Announces Engagement on Christmas Night

The Boston guard had some fun with fans when sharing his special announcement Sunday night. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared a special post on social media Christmas night, announcing he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum. However, the Boston star scared some fans by his tweets late Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett

The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
DENVER, CO
Jaguars-Texans Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Jaguars are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Texans in Week 17. Houston won the first matchup earlier this season. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-8) head to the Lone Star State to face the last-place Texans (2-12-1) in Week 17. Houston won the first divisional matchup this season in Week 5, 13-6, and covered the spread.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job

The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
DENVER, CO
Brady Not Contemplating Retirement, Will Take Time on Decision

The 45-year-old said he isn’t focused on his new career move with the Bucs still in the playoff hunt. Tom Brady made waves at the end of the 2022 NFL season when he announced his retirement, only to reverse course and reveal that he was returning to the Buccaneers for another year. Now with that year almost at an end, the football world is anxiously awaiting to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champion will decide to do this upcoming offseason.
TAMPA, FL
Week 17 Rankings: Team Defenses

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys should feast on a rookie quarterback. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year

The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.

