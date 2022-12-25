Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Fire guts Riley Park Shelter House built in 1930s in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A morning fire on Wednesday damaged the Riley Park Shelter House, authorities say. The Greenfield Fire Territory was called at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to the shelter house at 210 N. Apple St. The park is east of downtown Greenfield north of U.S. 40. No one...
WISH-TV
2 dead after train hits car in Madison County
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two men died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train west in Madison County. Police say both men weren’t wearing seatbelts. Chad Stafford and Stephen Stafford II were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West, when they got close to some railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m. According...
WISH-TV
Deputies find 81-year-old man dead after Clinton County house fire
FOREST, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old man was found dead after a weekend house fire in rural Clinton County, police said. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department were called to a house fire in the 11000 block of East County Road 600 North. That’s in the small community of Forest, which is roughly 17 miles northeast of Frankfort and an hour northwest of Indianapolis.
4 dogs die after fire breaks out in home on city's south side
Indianapolis Fire Department battled a large house fire on the city's southside early Tuesday morning.
WISH-TV
Man dies in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died after a shooting early Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man fatally shot outside an apartment building in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. That’s an address within the Lodge Apartments complex just off Binford Boulevard and a few blocks north of 46th Street.
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
WISH-TV
8-year-old girl shot at home on east side, police believe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was shot Wednesday night at a home on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the home in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson avenue.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday
An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
WISH-TV
‘I was just completely shocked’ to see woman driving on frozen Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of driving under the influence steered her car onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and drove around until crashing through thin ice, one eyewitness says. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 33-year-old Biankia Gleason after she was checked and released from Eskenazi...
Man accused of stealing car in downtown Indianapolis with 70-year-old woman inside
Justin Matthews, age 29, was arrested in Illinois by Moultrie County deputies and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.
WISH-TV
2 brothers die when train hits car in Madison County
ORESTES, Ind. (WISH) — Two brothers from Anderson died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train west in Madison County. Chad Stafford, 37, and Stephen Stafford II, 42, were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West near County Road 1150 North when they got close to railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. That’s just west of the town of Orestes.
WISH-TV
8-year-old girl shot in leg by drive-by shooter, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night by a drive-by shooter on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of a person shot shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the home in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Monday night crash on east side kills 1, injures 2
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a Monday night crash on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 6:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 8300 block of Washington Street. That’s right outside a strip mall between Franklin Road and Post Road, just east of I-465.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy murder suspect attacked man with a brick, stomped on his head
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely injured near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
WISH-TV
4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Serious bodily injury crash turned fatal in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious bodily injury crash turned fatal Monday. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded the 8300 block of East Washington Street on a report of a seriously bodily injury. This is on the east side of Indianapolis. The crash has now been...
WISH-TV
Woman arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into downtown Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigid cold water. At 11:02 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a car that was driven into the canal with witnesses attempting...
Uncollected trash piles up at west Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants at Abington Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis say uncollected trash keeps piling up. "At least two weeks' worth of trash," tenant Anthony Bigham said. It's so much trash that it could take days to clear up. "We are tired of this. It doesn't make...
