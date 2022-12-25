Read full article on original website
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
WIS-TV
Safety concerns at Colony Apartments in Columbia
WIS-TV
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break. Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.
Columbia apartment residents still dealing with water, heating issues after pipes burst
COLUMBIA, S.C. — People across the Midlands are still struggling with broken pipes or low water pressure due to the recent cold weather. "It came in so fast, I didn’t have a chance to do anything because it flooded," Rosewood Hills resident Belinda Baker remembers. Baker says she...
abccolumbia.com
Tips to prioritize your health this coming New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from a New Year!. But don’t say goodbye to 2022 without making your health a priority. Mandy Gaither has more on what to put on your year-end health checklist.
High demand for plumbers in the Midlands following below freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Demand for plumbers has reached an all-time high in Columbia over the course of the last few days, with pipes bursting and water heaters breaking due to the frigid temperatures. As a result, the busy signal is something homeowners have been hearing often for the past...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Water Department fixing water issues due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Water Department says it’s working on fixing the water issues in the wake of freezing temperatures. Officials say customers may experience low water pressure due to outages in the area. Orangeburg County is also experiencing low water pressure due to frozen...
WIS-TV
Columbia Water asking customers to limit water flow to help reduce high demand
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is asking customers to limit their water flow to help aid the high demand that has caused problems over the extended holiday. Officials are asking customers to limit their flow to a slow drip (one drop every 3 seconds) to help reduce demand while protecting customers’ pipes.
WIS-TV
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple local agencies and Columbia city officials are looking into the Colony Apartments amid multiple issues, including poor living conditions and crime. Those issues came to a head on Tuesday night when all tenants were forced to evacuate after living without adequate water pressure or heat...
WIS-TV
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days. Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Firefighters: tree falls on home trapping two people
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Saluda firefighters say winter weather caused a tree to crash through a mobile home, trapping two people inside over the weekend. According to investigators they were able to safely rescue them from the home. No injuries were reported. Authorities say this was one of many weather...
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
abccolumbia.com
Trailer fire injures one in Saluda County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda on Tuesday. Firefighters say the blaze at the single wide trailer was heavy when they arrived, but they were able to extinguish it in a few minutes. The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces alternate leaf collection sites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia residents will have a new leaf collection option this coming fall. The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding an alternative option for residents to drop their bagged leaves. Designated containers will be dispersed throughout Columbia to continue keeping neighborhoods tidy and beautiful. Solid...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia Water experiencing high usage of water, high call volume at call center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia water reports customers may be experiencing low water pressures due to water outages in the lower Richland Area. City of Columbia Water crews say they are on site and actively working to resolve the situation. Officials say as we experience the colder than...
WLTX.com
Fire on Tradd Street in Columbia kills one
Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
WRDW-TV
Updates on water service, closures, boil orders across CSRA
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
