'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break. Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.
Tips to prioritize your health this coming New Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from a New Year!. But don’t say goodbye to 2022 without making your health a priority. Mandy Gaither has more on what to put on your year-end health checklist.
Columbia Water Department fixing water issues due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Water Department says it’s working on fixing the water issues in the wake of freezing temperatures. Officials say customers may experience low water pressure due to outages in the area. Orangeburg County is also experiencing low water pressure due to frozen...
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple local agencies and Columbia city officials are looking into the Colony Apartments amid multiple issues, including poor living conditions and crime. Those issues came to a head on Tuesday night when all tenants were forced to evacuate after living without adequate water pressure or heat...
Saluda Firefighters: tree falls on home trapping two people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Saluda firefighters say winter weather caused a tree to crash through a mobile home, trapping two people inside over the weekend. According to investigators they were able to safely rescue them from the home. No injuries were reported. Authorities say this was one of many weather...
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
Trailer fire injures one in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda on Tuesday. Firefighters say the blaze at the single wide trailer was heavy when they arrived, but they were able to extinguish it in a few minutes. The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn...
City of Columbia announces alternate leaf collection sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia residents will have a new leaf collection option this coming fall. The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding an alternative option for residents to drop their bagged leaves. Designated containers will be dispersed throughout Columbia to continue keeping neighborhoods tidy and beautiful. Solid...
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
Updates on water service, closures, boil orders across CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
