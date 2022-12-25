By next fall, undergraduates and graduates from eight different states will be able to attend South Dakota’s six public universities at the same cost South Dakota residents pay to attend. The reduced tuition rate program known as the South Dakota Advantage only covered Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, until a Board of Regents meeting earlier this month, when Regents voted to add Illinois and Wisconsin residents to the list for the 2023 academic...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO