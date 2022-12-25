Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact I-90 and Snoqualmie Pass.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO