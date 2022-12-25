Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than two dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than two dozen people died in western New York...
NY buildings encased in ice after deadly blizzard, haunting video shows
It’s now lake eerie. Haunting video and images show buildings on the edge of Lake Erie in upstate New York completely encased in ice — including monstrous-looking icicles stretching several feet long. One drone video sweeping through the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg starts harmlessly with a view of the town clock tower covered in snow after the Christmas storm that Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the blizzard of the century.” But as the camera sweeps along the edges of Lake Erie, it quickly shows almost apocalyptic scenes of the buildings covered by creepy-looking giant icicles, completely covering any windows, doors or balconies. “Those houses look...
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27,...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo
Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
wwnytv.com
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
The Buffalo Blizzard Is Worse Than Anything In Canada & The Snow Videos Are Unbelievable
While much of Canada and parts of the U.S. are struggling under a brutal week-long storm, nobody is getting it worse than the people living in Buffalo. The greater Buffalo area has been hit by nearly four feet of snow in recent days, according to AccuWeather, with deaths and power outages dotting the map in New York state.
Buffalo area blizzard death toll rises to 34, National Guard goes door to door looking for bodies
People in Erie County, New York are still recovering after a deadly, historic winter storm hit the area. The National Guard is going door to door.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House
A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
After deadly Buffalo blizzard, families scramble to find food and essentials
Families in western New York were scrambling to find food, medicine and other essentials Monday after a historic blizzard blocked roads and cut off electricity, forcing many major supermarkets and pharmacies to close. In Buffalo, where at least 18 people have died, the two largest supermarket chains have been closed...
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Hochul: Storm will ‘go down in history as the most devastating’ in Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday said this weekend’s major winter storm is the most devastating to hit Buffalo, N.Y., after officials confirmed seven deaths in the area. “We are in a war,” Hochul said during a news conference on Christmas Day. “This is a war with mother nature, and she has been…
Buffalo residents who came for Bears-Bills game find themselves stranded due to blizzard
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm that has paralyzed Buffalo and other parts of upstate New York has now been blamed for 25 deaths.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the storm stranded many Buffalo residents in Chicago. They came for the Bears-Bills game at Soldier Field on Saturday, and now many of them are struggling to get home.Buffalo fans left Soldier Field Saturday with many hoping they would make it home in time for Christmas. But as almost eight feet of snow fell over Western New York, Buffalo Niagara International Airport shut down – and the earliest flight they...
Winter storm kills at least 12 in New York, with more deaths expected to be announced
A massive blizzard in New York killed at least 12 people on Christmas, with officials saying more bodies have been found but weren't identified.
