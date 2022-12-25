ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than two dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than two dozen people died in western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY buildings encased in ice after deadly blizzard, haunting video shows

It’s now lake eerie. Haunting video and images show buildings on the edge of Lake Erie in upstate New York completely encased in ice — including monstrous-looking icicles stretching several feet long. One drone video sweeping through the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg starts harmlessly with a view of the town clock tower covered in snow after the Christmas storm that Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the blizzard of the century.” But as the camera sweeps along the edges of Lake Erie, it quickly shows almost apocalyptic scenes of the buildings covered by creepy-looking giant icicles, completely covering any windows, doors or balconies. “Those houses look...
BUFFALO, NY
960 The Ref

Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27,...
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Lowest of the Low! Looter on a Snowmobile Robs Store in Buffalo

Our thoughts are with our fellow New Yorkers in the Buffalo area and all with the first responders sent out that way to help - many of them are from the Capital Region. While emergency crews from all over New York State have made their way to help the Buffalo community dig out of the catastrophic blizzard, others are taking this as an opportunity to rob, loot, and steal.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Chicago

Buffalo residents who came for Bears-Bills game find themselves stranded due to blizzard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm that has paralyzed Buffalo and other parts of upstate New York has now been blamed for 25 deaths.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the storm stranded many Buffalo residents in Chicago. They came for the Bears-Bills game at Soldier Field on Saturday, and now many of them are struggling to get home.Buffalo fans left Soldier Field Saturday with many hoping they would make it home in time for Christmas. But as almost eight feet of snow fell over Western New York, Buffalo Niagara International Airport shut down – and the earliest flight they...
CHICAGO, IL
