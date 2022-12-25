Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. active vs. Packers

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will return from a one-game absence to play in Sunday afternoon’s game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Wilson was limited in practice all week due to a hip injury and listed as questionable to play for the Dolphins (8-6).

He sustained the injury in Miami’s 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 11.

Wilson, 27, has rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in five games since being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 1 in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He rushed for 468 yards and two scores in eight games with the 49ers.

While Wilson is available to play on Sunday, the Dolphins listed the following players as inactive: running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft, tight end Tanner Conner, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tackle Eric Fisher.

The Packers (6-8) listed tackles David Bakhtiari and Caleb Jones, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Jonathan Garvin and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford as inactive.

–Field Level Media

