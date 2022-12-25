ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles recalls visit to Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity in Christmas Day message

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

King Charles shared his experience of visiting the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in his first-ever Christmas Day message.

The King said it was a “life-long wish” of his to visit the spot where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born in the West Bank .

Inside the Chapel of the Manger, he said he stood in “silent reverence” as he took in the scene of profound religious significance.

“It meant more to me than I can possibly express,” he shared.

He said the celebration of light overcoming darkness carries across the “boundaries of faith and belief.”

