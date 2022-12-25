King Charles recalls visit to Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity in Christmas Day message

King Charles shared his experience of visiting the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in his first-ever Christmas Day message.

The King said it was a “life-long wish” of his to visit the spot where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born in the West Bank .

Inside the Chapel of the Manger, he said he stood in “silent reverence” as he took in the scene of profound religious significance.

“It meant more to me than I can possibly express,” he shared.

He said the celebration of light overcoming darkness carries across the “boundaries of faith and belief.”

