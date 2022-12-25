Read full article on original website
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs 14/19 Michigan Preview
Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams will take aim at her 300th career win today, while Michigan Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico will try for career win No. 500. I’m pretty sure the Wolverines have had this date circled on their calendars for a while now. A year ago, the Huskers dominated a top-10 Wolverine team and then beat them again in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan is not quite as highly ranked as they were a year ago, but they are still very talented and even more experienced.
Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
Corn Nation
DL Colton Feist Not Returning But RB Ajay Allen Is!
Nebraska fans got the bad news, then the good news today about players returning for next season. Defensive lineman Colton Feist will not be returning next season. It’s bad news for a defense that’s lost a few key players. Feist was very experienced, and very productive. According to...
1011now.com
Huskers meet No. 14 Michigan Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to close its five-game December home stand by battling its fifth top-20 opponent of the season, when the Huskers take on Michigan Wednesday. Tip-off between Nebraska (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) and the No. 14 Wolverines (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln. Live television coverage will be provided by BTN with Sloane Martin and Brenda VanLengen on the call. The game also can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on 107.3 FM and 1400 AM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
Tad Stryker: Walking the Talk
Can the last two decades of Nebraska football be attributed to a serious case of mistaken identity?. Not completely, but NU’s lack of identity has been the biggest contributor to a deteriorating foundation. If you’re starting over, setting your bearings on a new identity is the place to start a real rebuild.
247Sports
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost makes massive Arizona investment
Remember all those rumors that former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was a candidate for the Arizona State job? It turns out there was a reason why they got started in the first place. Just not for the reason Huskers fans thought. Scott Frost apparently really is very interested...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Lincoln East wrestler Westin Sherlock voted SBLive Nebraska High School athlete of the week (Dec. 12-18)
Lincoln East wrestler Westin Sherlock was voted SBLive Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 12-18. Sherlock grabbed 11,612 votes (43.1%). Omaha Benson girls basketball player Ahmani Klabundi was second with 8,196 votes (30.42%). The 152-pound senior starred at the Flatwater Fracus, ...
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Editor’s note: story has been updated to include lawsuits naming financial advisor LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. And Marshbanks’ financial advisor, Jesse Hill of Hickman, has been named in three civil lawsuits filed by financial institutions alleging fraud and intentional misrepresentation in obtaining […] The post Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
Sioux City Journal
Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on
It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
1011now.com
Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeopardy! fans had a local fan to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman, of Lincoln, appeared on the game show. Growing up watching the show and participating in trivia nights at local spots like Brewsky’s spurred the LPS math teacher’s interest in auditioning for the show.
klkntv.com
Nebraska teens drive snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
KETV.com
Video: Aerial views show extent of ice jams along the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — Aerial footage from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the extent of the ice jams along the Missouri River. It's the first ice jam on the Missouri River in Omaha since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. This year's drought dried out river banks, giving way...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
