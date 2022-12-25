LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to close its five-game December home stand by battling its fifth top-20 opponent of the season, when the Huskers take on Michigan Wednesday. Tip-off between Nebraska (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) and the No. 14 Wolverines (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln. Live television coverage will be provided by BTN with Sloane Martin and Brenda VanLengen on the call. The game also can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on 107.3 FM and 1400 AM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO