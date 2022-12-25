Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radio7media.com
Richard Allen Skeets
Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old. Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate...
radio7media.com
Hester Viola Stevens
Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore, Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She attended Highland Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.; Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster, George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Thankful for Help in Times of Need
I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and did not suffer too much in the extreme cold. The weather reminded me how thankful I am to live in the South, where winter temperatures in the single digits are the exception, not the rule. We can also be grateful for...
WSMV
Missing teenager from Columbia found safe
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
radio7media.com
Brazilian Professionals to Establish New Operations in Mt. Pleasant
TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $6.1 MILLION TO ESTABLISH NEW OPERATIONS IN MT. PLEASANT, TENNESSEE. BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, A CALIFORNIA-BASED SPECIALTY HAIR TREATMENT PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR, WILL CREATE 110 NEW JOBS IN...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
radio7media.com
Toddler Time Cancelled for Thursday
DUE TO A WATER LEAK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY TODDLER TIME FOR THURSDAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Vehicle drives into home in Madison: Huntsville Police Department
The Huntsville Police Department said a vehicle hit a Madison home Sunday after officers believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Accepting Applications
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME/PRN AEMTS, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS. STARTING PAY IS 19 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR AEMT AND 22 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR PARADMEDIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
Comments / 0