Minor Hill, TN

radio7media.com

Richard Allen Skeets

Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old. Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate...
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Hester Viola Stevens

Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore, Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She attended Highland Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.; Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster, George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WSMV

Missing teenager from Columbia found safe

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Brazilian Professionals to Establish New Operations in Mt. Pleasant

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $6.1 MILLION TO ESTABLISH NEW OPERATIONS IN MT. PLEASANT, TENNESSEE. BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, A CALIFORNIA-BASED SPECIALTY HAIR TREATMENT PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR, WILL CREATE 110 NEW JOBS IN...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County EMS Accepting Applications

LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME/PRN AEMTS, PARAMEDICS AND CRITICAL CARE PARAMEDICS. STARTING PAY IS 19 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR AEMT AND 22 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR PARADMEDIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3566.
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

