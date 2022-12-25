ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

radio7media.com

Richard Allen Skeets

Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old. Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate...
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Hester Viola Stevens

Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore, Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She attended Highland Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.; Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster, George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Brazilian Professionals to Establish New Operations in Mt. Pleasant

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $6.1 MILLION TO ESTABLISH NEW OPERATIONS IN MT. PLEASANT, TENNESSEE. BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, A CALIFORNIA-BASED SPECIALTY HAIR TREATMENT PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR, WILL CREATE 110 NEW JOBS IN...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTE Comments on Rolling Blackouts This Past Saturday

(Rutherford County, TN - UPDATED) The recent cold weather snap that hit Murfreesboro on Thursday night and into Christmas weekend, eventually led to rolling blackouts this past Saturday. It was those coordinated blackouts across Rutherford County and throughout the state that essentially saved the electrical grid from totally shutting down…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Missing teenager from Columbia found safe

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet

THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
wgnsradio.com

A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon

(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

LUS Meeting

THE LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ITS REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER TWENTY SECOND.. FOLLOWING A DISCUSSION ON ROUTINE FINANCIAL MATTERS AND UTILITY CONSUMPTION, THE BOARD APPROVED A FIVE PERCENT COST OF LIVING PAY INCREASE FOR SYSTEM EMPLOYEES. THE BOARD ALSO APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A BUCKET TRUCK AND A DERRICK TRUCK AT A TOTAL COST OF EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS. BOTH ITEMS HAVE AN EXTENDED MANUFACTURING LEADTIME WITH DELIVERIES EXPECTED IN LATE TWENTY TWENTY-FOUR AND EARLY TWENTY TWENTY-FIVE.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant

Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MURFREESBORO, TN

