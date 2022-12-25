Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radio7media.com
Richard Allen Skeets
Richard Allen Skeets of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday December 25, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 9, 1970 and was 52 years old. Richie had many hobbies and interests. He liked to hunt, fish, grow tomatoes that he never ate...
radio7media.com
Hester Viola Stevens
Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore, Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She attended Highland Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.; Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster, George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
radio7media.com
Brazilian Professionals to Establish New Operations in Mt. Pleasant
TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $6.1 MILLION TO ESTABLISH NEW OPERATIONS IN MT. PLEASANT, TENNESSEE. BRAZILIAN PROFESSIONALS, A CALIFORNIA-BASED SPECIALTY HAIR TREATMENT PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR, WILL CREATE 110 NEW JOBS IN...
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Thankful for Help in Times of Need
I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and did not suffer too much in the extreme cold. The weather reminded me how thankful I am to live in the South, where winter temperatures in the single digits are the exception, not the rule. We can also be grateful for...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
radio7media.com
Toddler Time Cancelled for Thursday
DUE TO A WATER LEAK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY TODDLER TIME FOR THURSDAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wgnsradio.com
MTE Comments on Rolling Blackouts This Past Saturday
(Rutherford County, TN - UPDATED) The recent cold weather snap that hit Murfreesboro on Thursday night and into Christmas weekend, eventually led to rolling blackouts this past Saturday. It was those coordinated blackouts across Rutherford County and throughout the state that essentially saved the electrical grid from totally shutting down…
WSMV
Missing teenager from Columbia found safe
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday. Columbia Police...
radio7media.com
Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
wgnsradio.com
A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon
(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
radio7media.com
LUS Meeting
THE LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ITS REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER TWENTY SECOND.. FOLLOWING A DISCUSSION ON ROUTINE FINANCIAL MATTERS AND UTILITY CONSUMPTION, THE BOARD APPROVED A FIVE PERCENT COST OF LIVING PAY INCREASE FOR SYSTEM EMPLOYEES. THE BOARD ALSO APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A BUCKET TRUCK AND A DERRICK TRUCK AT A TOTAL COST OF EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS. BOTH ITEMS HAVE AN EXTENDED MANUFACTURING LEADTIME WITH DELIVERIES EXPECTED IN LATE TWENTY TWENTY-FOUR AND EARLY TWENTY TWENTY-FIVE.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Another Shoplifting Incident Ends with Charges Being Filed at a Retailer in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) One of several shoplifting incidents that took place in the weeks leading up to Christmas occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods. According to a Murfreesboro Police report, two men entered the store wearing puffy jackets that were possibly used to conceal merchandise. A store manager said to police,...
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0