Jim Gipe
Jim Gipe, 96, of Grant City, Missouri formerly of Elmo, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Orilla’s Way. Jim was born on June 11, 1926 in Burlington Junction, Missouri to Clarence Edward and Rosa Belle (Tillman) Gipe. Jim was a lifelong farmer. He attended Burlington Junction High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Richard Sullivan, 78, of Conception, MO passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022, with his loving wife of 56 years and children by his side at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Vincent was born January 9, 1944, in Maryville, MO, to Alfred E. Sullivan...
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
Dannie Kinder
A Celebration of Life or 77 year old Clearfield resident Dannie Kinder will be held at a later date. Memorials are in his name and may be sent to the family. The Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.com.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Bethany Driver Injured In One Vehicle Accident Near Albany
A Bethany driver escaped serious injury, but the vehicle she was driving was totaled following an accident on Highway 136, east of Albany, just before 1pm. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 58 year old Debra Tilley was heading westbound on Highway 136-2 miles east of Albany, and went across the center of the roadway. The vehicle went into a ditch and struck a large concrete culvert. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Eagle Days at Smithville Lake to Take Place in January
SMITHVILLE, MO – The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7th and 8th. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Conservation agents will be present at eagle...
Pedestrian struck by SUV on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was seriously injured on Saturday evening in Cameron when he was hit by a sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35. Thirty-eight-year-old Jon Jarboe of Evans, Colorado was taken to Liberty hospital. The driver, 70-year-old Patricia Desotel of Washington, Iowa was not reported hurt.
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
Rep-elect from Northwest Missouri soon to become youngest legislative member
State Representative-elect Mazzie Boyd is set to become the youngest member of the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, Boyd, a Republican from Hamilton, barely meets the minimum-age requirement of 24. “So, I was 23 during the primary and then actually right after the primary, I turned 24,” Boyd tells KFEQ/St....
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton
Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton. Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.
Two injured in crash involving car and pickup
Two area residents sustained injuries in an accident involving a car and pickup truck in Clay County on Thursday morning, December 22. The Highway Patrol reports pickup driver 47-year-old Jeannie Pettit of Gallatin and car passenger 71-year-old Darlene Rainey of Jamesport were taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital. Their injuries were described as minor. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 22-year-old Thomas Wehren of Valparaiso, Indiana.
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams, of Clarinda, on December 11th for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000. Williams, an inmate at the jail, was charged after assaulting another inmate at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
DENVER (KDVR) – An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days. It’s important to take precautions to keep you and your home safe during extremely low temperatures, meaning there are ways to prepare for this cold snap and prevent disasters from happening.
