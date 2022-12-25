At 1:43 p.m. on December 21, 2022, the Citizens Bank & Trust branch in Mound City, Missouri, was robbed. The suspect was apprehended the next day. (Photo by Katie Brashears) A person that has been formally charged by the Holt County Prosecutor’s Office for vehicle hijacking is a person of interest in a robbery at Citizens Bank & Trust in Mound City, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Forty-one year-old Marvin Joe McWhorter, III, listed from Savannah, Missouri, and Ottawa, Kansas, was taken into custody by law enforcement the following day, Thursday, December 22, for one count of vehicle hijacking. McWhorter is currently being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond for vehicle hijacking by the office of prosecuting attorney, Robert Shepherd. The arresting agency is Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph, Missouri, and McWhorter is being held at the Andrew County Detention Center in Savannah. The investigation of the bank robbery is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is an ongoing investigation. Federal charges for the bank robbery have not been filed.

