James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
northwestmoinfo.com
Jim Gipe
Jim Gipe, 96, of Grant City, Missouri formerly of Elmo, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Orilla’s Way. Jim was born on June 11, 1926 in Burlington Junction, Missouri to Clarence Edward and Rosa Belle (Tillman) Gipe. Jim was a lifelong farmer. He attended Burlington Junction High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Richard Sullivan, 78, of Conception, MO passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022, with his loving wife of 56 years and children by his side at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Vincent was born January 9, 1944, in Maryville, MO, to Alfred E. Sullivan...
KMOV
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
showmeinstitute.org
Open Enrollment for Increasingly Closed Doors
With its recent vote to implement a four-day school week in 2023, the Independence School District joins 146 other Missouri districts serving 74,076 students that already operate under this system. The move means that over 26% of Missouri school districts will be on a four-day school-week schedule next fall. The decision in Independence will affect 13,765 students and could signify the expansion of the trend toward a shortened school week. Up to this point, districts taking this path have been primarily smaller and more rural (the largest: Warren County R-III, with 3,026 students).
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagle Days at Smithville Lake to Take Place in January
SMITHVILLE, MO – The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7th and 8th. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Conservation agents will be present at eagle...
farmerpublishing.com
Person of interest named in connection to bank robbery
At 1:43 p.m. on December 21, 2022, the Citizens Bank & Trust branch in Mound City, Missouri, was robbed. The suspect was apprehended the next day. (Photo by Katie Brashears) A person that has been formally charged by the Holt County Prosecutor’s Office for vehicle hijacking is a person of interest in a robbery at Citizens Bank & Trust in Mound City, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Forty-one year-old Marvin Joe McWhorter, III, listed from Savannah, Missouri, and Ottawa, Kansas, was taken into custody by law enforcement the following day, Thursday, December 22, for one count of vehicle hijacking. McWhorter is currently being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond for vehicle hijacking by the office of prosecuting attorney, Robert Shepherd. The arresting agency is Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph, Missouri, and McWhorter is being held at the Andrew County Detention Center in Savannah. The investigation of the bank robbery is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is an ongoing investigation. Federal charges for the bank robbery have not been filed.
Jackson County legislator comes out against Royals stadium plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson will start another term next week. With the Kansas City Royals planning a new ballpark downtown, he knows at some point he may have to vote on putting an extension of the 3/8th cent per dollar sales tax on a ballot before everyone else in the […]
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
fourstateshomepage.com
Atchison woman dies in wrong-way crash on U.S. 73
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a woman died in a crash Monday night where another driver was traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 73. The deadly crash happened just after 7 p.m. where U.S. 73 and 179th Street intersect in Leavenworth County, just northwest of Leavenworth city limits.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Middle School hires new principal
At the Maryville School District’s Board of Education meeting December 19, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year. A committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of...
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
kttn.com
Two from Carrollton, including five year old girl, injured in crash on Highway 65
Two Carrollton residents were taken to a hospital following an accident Monday night on Highway 65 in rural Carroll County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey and for a five-year girl. Both were taken by EMS to the University Hospital in Columbia. The sport utility...
