600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
Obituary & Services: Judy A. Kelley
Mrs. Judy A. Kelley, 58, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 6:15 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services will be held later. Mrs. Kelley was born January 29, 1964, in Kansas City,...
Crash in Livingston County
Missouri Highway Patrol reported a crash in Livingston County that occurred at about 7 am on Sunday morning when a 17-year-old Chillicothe resident was southbound on Livingston 239 and lost control on an icy roadway. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned onto its side. The driver was transported to Hedrick by private vehicle with minor injuries sustained.
Grundy County officials report arrest of woman from Colorado
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
MARSHALL MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HOWARD COUNTY
A Marshall man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on Saturday, December 24, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Wesley Chim failed to stop at an intersection. Chim’s vehicle went through the intersection and struck a sign and embankment.
Trenton Postmaster: “For those that receive mail by box, the post office box number is required on mail”
People receiving their mail at a post office box in Trenton will need to have the post office box number on the mail to have it placed in the box. According to postmaster Brandon Sorrentino, the mail is to be addressed to the recipient at the post office box number, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Mail with a street address will not be put in the box unless the post office box number is also on the mail. If the mail shows just a street address, it will be delivered to the street address. If there’s no mailbox at the street address, it’s to be returned to the sender.
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Mercer County
Mercer County Public Water District has issued a precautionary boil advisory that continues until further notice. Boundaries are listed, clockwise, as the Iowa state line on the north; Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east; Highway 136 on the south; and the Harrison County line is the west boundary.
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
Princeton authorities issue boil advisory
The city of Princeton has issued a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of the town following repairs made to a water main break. According to Greg Goodknight, customers affected by the boil advisory are those south of Missouri Street and west of Broadway Street. The boil advisory for those...
2 hospitalized after SUVs crash Christmas night
MERCER COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Isuzu Axiom driven by Jose A. Solorzano, 42, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in Princeton. The SUV traveled into the westbound lanes. A westbound 2017...
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
Over 1000 meals served at Christmas dinners in Chillicothe, Jamesport and Milan
The organizer for Chillicothe’s Christmas dinner held Sunday described it as another successful event. Sharon Brooks reported there were about 250 people who dined at the Calvary Baptist Church; nearly 100 take-out meals; and 230 meals were delivered to individuals, nursing homes, and businesses. (total 580) Last year, 555 meals were provided for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. She expressed her appreciation to the many individuals and businesses for contributing food; plus more than 150 individuals who volunteered by doing the cooking, cleaning, serving, social media, shopping for items, requesting contributions, and other behind-the-scenes work. Anonymous contributions also were received. Ms. Brooks said with lots of prayers and many hands, the event went well.
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
