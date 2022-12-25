People receiving their mail at a post office box in Trenton will need to have the post office box number on the mail to have it placed in the box. According to postmaster Brandon Sorrentino, the mail is to be addressed to the recipient at the post office box number, Trenton, Missouri 64683. Mail with a street address will not be put in the box unless the post office box number is also on the mail. If the mail shows just a street address, it will be delivered to the street address. If there’s no mailbox at the street address, it’s to be returned to the sender.

