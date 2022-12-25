ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury weighing QB options, hoping Colt McCoy returns this week

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy remained in concussion protocol on Monday after missing Arizona’s Christmas night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trace McSorley got the nod and “battled,” as head coach Kliff Kingsbury put it, in his first NFL start. He completed 24 of 45 passes on Sunday for 217 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary.
