Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real EstateMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Suns find their motor, catch Grizzlies slipping in great shorthanded win
The Memphis Grizzlies got trapped into thinking a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team would just roll over on Tuesday. To be fair, that’s more or less what happened four days prior. But the Suns squad we’ve truly come to know the last two years that was up on milk cartons...
Phoenix Suns’ defense offers little resistance in road loss to Wizards
Wednesday’s 127-102 loss for the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards spotlighted how difficult it is going to be for the Suns to win shorthanded right now. The Suns got good performances from their current Big 3 of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges in the same game for the first time in weeks. They shot well from 3 at 13-for-31 (41.9%).
Suns rule Devin Booker, Landry Shamet out for Tuesday matchup vs. Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns’ injury-riddled December will continue Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies as Devin Booker and Landry Shamet will not play after suiting up in Sunday’s Christmas loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker (left groin straight), Shamet (right achilles soreness), Cam Payne (right foot strain) and Cam Johnson...
Crouse, Chychrun register 3 points apiece as Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game winning streak
TEMPE (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller...
J.J. Watt on retirement decision: ‘I hope I made everybody proud’
TEMPE — When you know, you know. Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt and those close to him had an idea for weeks — if not months — that his time wrecking opposing offenses was coming to a close. There were just two things left to accomplish...
As usual, J.J. Watt’s timing was impeccable in retirement announcement
J.J. Watt came to Arizona as a real-life superhero. He did not disappoint. He drank beers with fans at a dive bar in Scottsdale. He had his heart shocked back into rhythm and played the same weekend. He unveiled “Turbo Man” cleats on Christmas night, paying homage to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the holiday classic, “Jingle All the Way.”
Kliff Kingsbury weighing QB options, hoping Colt McCoy returns this week
Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy remained in concussion protocol on Monday after missing Arizona’s Christmas night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trace McSorley got the nod and “battled,” as head coach Kliff Kingsbury put it, in his first NFL start. He completed 24 of 45 passes on Sunday for 217 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary.
Arizona Cardinals release offensive lineman Wyatt Davis
The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday. Wyatt was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Nov. 9. The offensive lineman played one offensive snap in the 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Nov. 13. Wyatt did not play in the Week...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0