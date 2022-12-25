Fort Payne man killed in head-on collision, two injured: ALEA

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A head-on collision resulted in the death of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA responded to a head-on, two vehicle crash on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, about four miles north of Albertville, Saturday night at about 7:20 p.m.

Authorities say Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne was fatally injured when the GMC van he was driving collided with a GMC 1500 pickup.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A passenger and the driver of the GMC pickup were both injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital to be treated.

No further information is available at this time, but ALEA is continuing to investigate.

