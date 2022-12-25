ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne man killed in head-on collision, two injured: ALEA

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZbuD_0juDw4Zm00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A head-on collision resulted in the death of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA responded to a head-on, two vehicle crash on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, about four miles north of Albertville, Saturday night at about 7:20 p.m.

TVA offers advice on conserving energy after rolling blackouts end

Authorities say Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne was fatally injured when the GMC van he was driving collided with a GMC 1500 pickup.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A passenger and the driver of the GMC pickup were both injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital to be treated.

No further information is available at this time, but ALEA is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions

A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on. An official with ALEA said that...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 27  fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property-3rd degree; miscellaneous charges harassment; 1st Ave. S.E.  Arrests   December 27  Aycock, Desmond K; 26  theft of property  criminal trespassing  Ford, Montero J; 30  theft of property using false identification to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution  Hopson, Charles G; 52  harassment  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Body Found After Hit And Run

These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire

4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy