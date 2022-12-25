ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
The Guardian

Liverpool agree initial £37m deal for Cody Gakpo with PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo that could rise to £50m, from an initial £37m. Gakpo scored in each of the three group games for Louis van Gaal’s side at the World Cup and has attracted widespread interest after his impressive performances in Qatar. The 23-year-old had been strongly linked with Manchester United where the manager, Erik ten Hag, is a confirmed admirer, while Newcastle were interested last summer.
Yardbarker

Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move

Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
CBS Sports

USMNT's Tim Ream continues resurgent season with first Fulham goal in 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

The Tim Ream resurgence continues. A couple of years ago Ream was an afterthought for club and country. Ream was benched during Fulham's last promotion campaign, and well out of the United States men's national team picture. Now, Ream not only started every match for the USMNT at the World Cup, and is playing a critical role in the success of the Cottagers at the ripe age of 35.
The Independent

Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Yardbarker

Arsenal, Man Utd plan to submit a concrete offer for 22-year-old star

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Lille striker Jonathan David. A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs plan to submit a concrete offer for the Canadian international. David is certainly one of the most promising attackers in Ligue 1 and he has...
Yardbarker

Where To Watch: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side across the Pennines for their first Premier League game after the mid-season break for the World Cup to take on Leeds United. Any questions about players' fitness were answered with the Carabao Cup win against Liverpool. The Premier League champions will look to gain ground on Arsenal, who went seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle United, following their 3-1 victory against West Ham United on Monday evening.
Yardbarker

Pundit says Juventus target is the best in his position in Serie A

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has branded Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the best midfielder in Serie A. The Serbian has been one of the finest in the league for Lazio since he moved to the competition and Juve has been trailing him. The Bianconeri now sense a good chance to...
BBC

West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...

