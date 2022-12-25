Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Liverpool agree initial £37m deal for Cody Gakpo with PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo that could rise to £50m, from an initial £37m. Gakpo scored in each of the three group games for Louis van Gaal’s side at the World Cup and has attracted widespread interest after his impressive performances in Qatar. The 23-year-old had been strongly linked with Manchester United where the manager, Erik ten Hag, is a confirmed admirer, while Newcastle were interested last summer.
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
Watch: Youngster Stefan Bajcetic Goal Wins It For Liverpool After Aston Villa Scare - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Stefan Bajcetic's composed finish put Liverpool 3-1 up after Aston Villa pulled one back earlier on in second half.
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move
Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Brilliant Finish Doubles Liverpool's Lead - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Virgil Van Dijk score a half-volley to give Liverpool 2-0 lead away to Aston Villa.
CBS Sports
USMNT's Tim Ream continues resurgent season with first Fulham goal in 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
The Tim Ream resurgence continues. A couple of years ago Ream was an afterthought for club and country. Ream was benched during Fulham's last promotion campaign, and well out of the United States men's national team picture. Now, Ream not only started every match for the USMNT at the World Cup, and is playing a critical role in the success of the Cottagers at the ripe age of 35.
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Confirmed Lineups
Here you can find Manchester United’s confirmed lineup to face Nottingham Forest.
Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Arsene Wenger Returns To Emirates Stadium To Watch Arsenal Beat West Ham
It was Wenger's first public appearance at the Emirates since he stood down as Arsenal manager in 2018.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Arsenal, Man Utd plan to submit a concrete offer for 22-year-old star
Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Lille striker Jonathan David. A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs plan to submit a concrete offer for the Canadian international. David is certainly one of the most promising attackers in Ligue 1 and he has...
Yardbarker
Where To Watch: Leeds United vs Manchester City
Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side across the Pennines for their first Premier League game after the mid-season break for the World Cup to take on Leeds United. Any questions about players' fitness were answered with the Carabao Cup win against Liverpool. The Premier League champions will look to gain ground on Arsenal, who went seven points clear of second-placed Newcastle United, following their 3-1 victory against West Ham United on Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Pundit says Juventus target is the best in his position in Serie A
Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has branded Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the best midfielder in Serie A. The Serbian has been one of the finest in the league for Lazio since he moved to the competition and Juve has been trailing him. The Bianconeri now sense a good chance to...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland fans expect their team to attack - so we will attack'
Sunderland boss makes vow to fans after comeback win over Blackburn.
