With nine games in the first 20 days of the season — seven of them on the road — the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team has had little time to reflect. But with some down time over the holidays, the Warriors could step back and see what has produced an 8-1 record (7-0 away from home) and a 2-0 mark in Section 3-5A.

TRAFFORD, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO