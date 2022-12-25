Read full article on original website
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Former Latrobe standout makes return
Latrobe welcomed Jenny from the block back to town. The girls program saw its all-time basketball scoring leader return for a holiday tournament at “The Den.”. Jen Sobota coaches the McLean girls team from Virginia. McLean played Peters Township on Wednesday in the six-team tournament and will face host...
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Nation’s best geared up for Powerade tournament
It’s not easy to win a Powerade Wrestling Tournament title these days. This is the 56th annual tournament, which begins Thursday and ends Friday at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, and the competition continues to get tougher every season. The WPIAL and PIAA’s top wrestlers are challenged by a...
High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2022: Bryce Epps leads South Allegheny to tournament title
Bryce Epps scored 27 points and took MVP honors as South Allegheny defeated Elizabeth Forward, 66-43, Tuesday night to win the holiday tournament hosted by the Gladiators. Michael Michalski added 13 points for South Allegheny (8-0). Drew Cook led Elizabeth Forward (4-6) with 14 points and Cy Herchelroath added 13.
Penn-Trafford girls use tough defense, clutch shooting to get off to brilliant start
With nine games in the first 20 days of the season — seven of them on the road — the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team has had little time to reflect. But with some down time over the holidays, the Warriors could step back and see what has produced an 8-1 record (7-0 away from home) and a 2-0 mark in Section 3-5A.
Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes
The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
Julie Spinelli sparks St. Joseph girls to statement win over Freeport
There’s something about playing Freeport that sparks St. Joseph junior Julie Spinelli. Last year, she scored 33 points to lift the Spartans past the Yellowjackets in a three-point nonsection victory. Spinelli was at it again Wednesday evening in the championship game of the St. Joseph holiday tournament at Walter...
Duquesne ready to test pre-conference, home court success on the road in A-10 play
The Duquesne Dukes are set to begin their Atlantic 10 schedule Wednesday night. Their first conference game will be in Dayton at 7 p.m. It’s also the conference debut for the Flyers. Despite incorporating 10 new players into the mix, the Dukes had a very successful non-conference season, winning...
Duquesne loses Atlantic 10 opener to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Daron Holmes had 22 points in Dayton’s 69-57 victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night to open the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule. Jimmy Clark III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (10-4). Duquesne also got 11 points and four assists from Tevin Brewer, and Dae Dae Grant had eight points and two steals.
Yough boys rally in fourth quarter to defeat Jeannette, end losing skid
Collectively, Yough exhaled as a five-game losing streak got smaller in the rearview mirror. Guard Terek Crosby adjusted the mirror so the team could see the troubling skid fade away. Crosby scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two big 3-pointers, as the Cougars rallied...
Greensburg Salem grad Malia Anderson enters track season on heels of making XC nationals for Cal (Pa.)
Malia Anderson called it “falling back in love” with running. The Greensburg Salem grad earned a scholarship to run cross country and track at Georgetown, and after a handful of cross country meets and her indoor track season, the pandemic shut down school and athletic activities. She spent her second year of college taking online classes and, consequently, away from competition.
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Shane Mickens
Two years ago, Jeannette’s boys basketball team made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Last year, they made the playoffs yet again, but lost in the first round. This season, the Jayhawks have their sights set on another long playoff run, and they’ve started off 5-1, with their only loss coming to a tough Norwin team at the tip-off tournament the Knights host.
Recruiting Notebook: 2024 Pitt Commit Working on Other Elite Prospects
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff
A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
Westmoreland happenings: Day at the races, exercise classes
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
beavercountyradio.com
Daugherty Township Head-On Accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
