FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
The Dogington Post
Poodle Found Two Weeks After Escaping On A Family Trip
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Thanks to a Facebook group of animal lovers, a Colorado family was able to reunite with their poodle after it ran away during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. When his...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
KETV.com
Time expiring for those kicked out of Legacy Crossing to retrieve belongings, find new housing
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Legacy Crossing residents are forced to start fresh ahead of the new year after being forced out of their homes. People are still packing up their remaining belongings from when they were forced out of Legacy Crossing apartments. And with time running out on their...
klkntv.com
Strangers step up to help raise money for family of Lincoln homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community has been coming together to help raise money for the family of a Kupo Mleya. The 38-year-old was killed last Friday when he was shot several times after a crash near 20th and Washington Streets. Shelby Fuller-Larsen, Mleya’s former coworker at Cycle...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning, more than $20,000 has been raised, which...
WOWT
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
KETV.com
Missing Omaha woman found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
WOWT
Three injured in southeast Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with apparent injuries from a house fire. Crews were dispatched at 5:17 a.m. to the house near 23rd and S streets after a neighbor discovered the fire. They found one victim outside and two more inside the...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
WOWT
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa
Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units
Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
