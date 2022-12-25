ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
The Dogington Post

Poodle Found Two Weeks After Escaping On A Family Trip

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Thanks to a Facebook group of animal lovers, a Colorado family was able to reunite with their poodle after it ran away during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. When his...
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
WOWT

Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
KETV.com

Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
WOWT

7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
KETV.com

Missing Omaha woman found deceased

The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
WOWT

Three injured in southeast Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with apparent injuries from a house fire. Crews were dispatched at 5:17 a.m. to the house near 23rd and S streets after a neighbor discovered the fire. They found one victim outside and two more inside the...
klkntv.com

Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
WOWT

Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa

Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

