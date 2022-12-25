ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Washington Examiner editor vs. editor political trivia

By Christine Queally
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwwOI_0juDuvu600


B efore the year is over, relive some of the most talked-about moments in Washington in 2022 with Washington Examiner Politics Editor Jim Antle and Magazine Editor David Mark.

2022: YEAR IN REVIEW

Watch the two experts face off in a head-to-head trivia contest hosted by Sarah Westwood to see who has the most knowledge about what goes on inside the West Wing and on Capitol Hill and beyond.

To brush up on 2022's top headlines and more, join our Washington Examiner reporters and editors for end-of-year trivia this holiday season!

Washington, DC
