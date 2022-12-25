Read full article on original website
Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville’s water system is in full operation again, the city announced Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Customers should boil their water until further notice. The city has been working to restore water service after the weekend's winter storm caused multiple line breaks. According to the City...
Pontotoc Electric plans outage for some customers on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) will conduct a temporary power outage on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to PEPA, power crews will be working in the area and the outage is a safety precaution. In the event of bad weather,...
House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers. The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Joseph Daughtry to be sworn in Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Daughtry era will officially begin Tuesday for the Columbus Police Department. Joseph Daughtry Sr. will be sworn in at the Municipal Complex at 2 PM. Daughtry previously served as police chief for the Natchez Police Department and is currently the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
