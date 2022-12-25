Read full article on original website
Related
Who’s Leaving This Lady Christmas Cookies?
A woman is working around her house and finds that somebody has left a Christmas cookie for her. It's right by her back door, on the windowsill. This is not the first time that such a gift has been left. It's really sweet, but, who's leaving her cookies?. Is there...
Cats VS. Christmas Decorations
Either the cat is annoyed that somebody put these figurines up in his walking space, or the cat is happy that somebody provided so many fun things to knock down. It's probably a little of both. Cat owners know that if they set up decorations then all they have to...
Mall Goths Dressed Up as Kiss to Take Pictures with Santa
Every year on December 24, Santa Claus "rocks and rolls all nite" delivering presents, so naturally ahead of his journey this year a few mall goths dressed up as Kiss to bid him well and get some photos with the man of the hour. The trio dressed up as the...
Musings: Happy Birthday Jesus
I would like to tell somebody reading this why Jesus came to earth. He came for broken people. He said, “he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0