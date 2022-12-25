Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
ComicBook
Uncle From Another World Struck by Another COVID Delay
Uncle From Another World is a fresh take on the Isekai genre, hilariously taking a Sega-obsessed Otaku and placing him in a magical world where he discovers some wild supernatural abilities in the process. The series has, unfortunately, seen some major delays thanks to COVID-19 and it seems that the virus is once again throwing a monkey wrench into the Isekai completing its first season. Hopefully, there are more hilarious hijinks for uncle and his nephew in the not-too-distant future.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Falls Short on Top 10 List With New Season Debut
One fan-favorite Netflix series is falling short on the Top 10 list. The new season debut of Emily in Paris has to be raising some eyebrows for the streamer. It opened behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the rankings. A nice showing for a program that has a bit of a reputation for being an acquired taste. Netflix has thrown its full weight behind the series despite some other shows not getting the love that fans feel like they deserve. These days it's good to be a Wednesday fan or one of the Emily devotees. But, when it comes to programs like Warrior Nun, there is no development on what's next.
ComicBook
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Leak Reveals Scrapped Open-World Details
Prior to the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, developer Treyarch was in the process of creating an open-world campaign. After reportedly working on the campaign for a year, the developer scrapped those plans. News of the open-world concept was revealed in 2019 by Jason Schreier, then working for Kotaku. Few details were given at the time, but now we have a much better idea of the scale of those plans! Reddit user Purpletoaster has shared a plethora of leaked images from the mode on Imgur, in which several large environments can be seen. Readers can find those leaked images right here.
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Update Shouldn't Excite Gen 6 Fans Just Yet
A new update tied to the Pokemon franchise shouldn't excite Generation 6 fans just yet. Following the release of both Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this year, fans have been trying to determine what developer Game Freak might look to do next with the series. While history would tell us that a new remake of previous titles would be on the horizon, a recent leak tied to Generation 6 shouldn't be indicative of anything for the time being.
ComicBook
Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal a Surprise Character
Toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie are now available in Happy Meals at McDonald's as part of a big pre-release promotion with several different toys modeled after different Mario characters up for grabs now. This isn't the first time we've seen these, however, since some leaks that surfaced previously showed off what some of these toys would look like. Now that they're out, people may be surprised to see a character in the set that hasn't really been shown off in the official trailers for the movie.
ComicBook
Prime Gaming Subscribers Get 10 More Free Games to End 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming subscribers just got 10 more free games to help round out the year thanks to a second wave of December 2022 giveaways. These free games were announced previously and include one of the biggest games from 2016 as well as several from the SNK collection. The catch is that these games will only be free for a while, however, with the 10 free games available from now until January 3rd to download.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Director Teases New PS5 Game
As one of the co-creators of The Last of Us and a key figure in the Uncharted series as well, Neil Druckmann is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and talented directors in the industry, and he has teased his next game. Of course, this game will be a PS5 game, but that's all we know about it, well that's about all we know about it. Druckmann has teased that his next game with Naughty Dog will be "structured more like a TV show." And with The Last of Us getting a TV adaption through HBO and Sony going all-in on TV and movie adaptations of PlayStation IP, perhaps this is some wise future-proofing. Whatever the case, Druckmann's most recent game, The Last of Us Part II, with all its cutscenes and narrative, was already much more like a TV show than most games, so it's hard to imagine this aspect turned up even more.
Comments / 0