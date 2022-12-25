Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022
If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Christmas flight delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past Christmas weekend, travelers were not seeing any holiday cheer, with over 4,500 flights delayed already, and over 2,600 cancellations due another wicked storm system. The weather also impacted some people’s travel plans here in Idaho, but in the end one family here in The Magic Valley is glad to finally be reunited for the holidays.
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Special weather advisory: NWS Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nation Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Prairie, Pine, and Fairfield Idaho. 55 mile per hour wind and half inch hail are possible until 5:45 pm. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.
