Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022

If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Christmas flight delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past Christmas weekend, travelers were not seeing any holiday cheer, with over 4,500 flights delayed already, and over 2,600 cancellations due another wicked storm system. The weather also impacted some people’s travel plans here in Idaho, but in the end one family here in The Magic Valley is glad to finally be reunited for the holidays.
HWY 30 Alum Morgan Wade Playing TF Fairgrounds Jan 6

If you're as excited as the rest of us for Highway 30 Music Fest in June, and you just can't wait to have some live music in your life, the Highway 30 team is brining you a preview with a pop up show on January 6th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue

Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year

Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are recovering from their injuries tonight, following an explosion at a Filer RV Park. According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Lori Stewart, the call came in just after 3:45 P.M. at 2404 East, 3830 North. Two men were working in a...
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?

I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s

Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces

Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool

When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
Special weather advisory: NWS Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nation Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Prairie, Pine, and Fairfield Idaho. 55 mile per hour wind and half inch hail are possible until 5:45 pm. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.
